I'm Zach Holman . I've spoken at more technical conferences than anyone else on the planet, aside from those who have spoken at more conferences than me. Follow me on Twitter if you're into that kind of thing, weirdo.

I wrote this with conference speakers in mind, but the ability to convey information with your mouth is really something we can all improve upon. Presenting a PowerPoint to your boss ain't all too much different than a conference, for example.

What does this cost?

Make your checks payable to a shell corporation I have in the Caymans. Just kidding; it's all free. I hope you enjoy it. Also, if I ever see one of your talks, it better be damn good.

I'll add to this site over time. You might be interested in watching the newest posts page.